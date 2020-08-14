Rollover at the roundabout

WEBB CITY, Mo.— About 6:30 PM Friday evening EMS began receiving reports of a two semi rollover at the East roundabout near Atwood’s.

Webb Fire Department, METS and Webb City Police Department were dispatched.

It’s believed that a semi tractor-trailer carry large pieces of metal, load shifted.

No one thought to be suffering injuries.

More information from the scene as Shannon Becker will be live with the traffic situation. No eastbound 171 into Webb City for a period of time. Other traffic is moving slowly.