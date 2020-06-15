Double homicide discovered Sunday morning, no one in custody as investigation unfolds

Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Cherokee County Investigators have been on the scene all day processing evidence

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (Rural Scammon) — About 8:30 AM Sunday Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves tells us County Deputies were summoned to the NW portion of the county, near NW 20th and Cardinal Lane, to the small former mining town of Carona. It was there where someone reported to discover the bodies of two deceased adults. They had been shot.

Shortly after 4:00 PM Sunday the names of the victims were released; Blaze Swank, age 27, of rural Scammon and Kylan Shook, age 19, of Pittsburg.

Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Cherokee County Investigators have been on the scene all day Sunday and they expect to be on site all day Monday examining evidence over a large area on the property. The bodies will be sent for autopsy.

“Our office was contacted at approximately 8:30 a.m. and responded to the scene, where investigators remain as they continue to process for evidence. In addition, investigative teams are interviewing family and friends of both victims as we work toward determining what events led up to their deaths,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Currently there is no one in custody and no one is publicaly named as a suspect. Sheriff Groves says they are not releasing that information as of now. But they are confident there is not a threat to the general public. He reminds everyone to always be vigilant, and if you feel you are in danger contact your local authorities.

Regarding this double homicide, anyone with information leading up to this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement at 1-800-KS-CRIME, 620-429-3992 or by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by the information.

