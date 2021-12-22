Double homicide discovered in Fort Scott, Kan. KBI detain person of interest

***SUBJECT WAS LOCATED, DETAINED AROUND 1:00 PM WEDNESDAY***

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Fort Scott Police Department are investigating after two victims were found shot in their Fort Scott home on Tuesday night.

About 7:40 p.m. Tues. the Fort Scott Police Department received a 911 call from a subject who came home to find a female family member had been shot. When police arrived at 402 Main St. in Fort Scott, they located 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell who had died from a gunshot wound.

They also discovered 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman deceased inside the residence. Both victims were pronounced at the scene.

The victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning connected to the case. Investigators are working to locate him at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, you are asked to contact the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach, but immediately call police.

Mitchell is a white male, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that is light in color in the front and dark in color in the back.