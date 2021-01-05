Double Fatal Crash Recreated by Joplin Police Major Crash Team; Becomes Murder Investigation as Charges are Filed

This crime scene recreation is where two people were murdered Sunday afternoon.

Rita Glasgow, previous mugshot.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM two people were killed in a T-bone crash at 28th and Connecticut. Now Tuesday the Joplin Police Major Crash Team recreate the crime scene that has become a Murder investigation.

About 4:00 PM Sunday, a pickup t-boned into the passenger side of a crossover SUV. Killing both occupants. Terry Copple and Rhonda Bowers-Copple, married couple of Joplin.

The driver of the pickup, Rita Glasgow, 30 of Joplin, is facing Murder 2nd (2x) and other charges related to drugs. It’s alleged she was DWI traveling at an excessive rate of speed westbound on 28th Street, failed to stop at the stop sign at Connecticut.

The Major Crash Team is a group of trained Veteran officers with years of experience and traffic officers, both with certified classroom training in recreating crashes.

As they continue to gather evidence this will be used by prosecutors as Murder charges were filed against Glasgow Monday in Jasper County Court.

“The Joplin Police Department Crash Team is made up of Certified Crash Reconstructionist’ s who have advanced training in documenting a crash using GPS points, measurements, and forensic evidence. This process helps to give closure to grieving families who have lost a loved one, secure evidence for criminal prosecution if warranted, and provide a complete and accurate record of the crash.“ JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT







USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Information also obtained in from the JPD Major Crash Team also assists MODOT and the city of Joplin when determining speed limits, intersection traffic signals, future road construction and other major factors.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS