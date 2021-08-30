Doorbell camera provides evidence of First Degree Murder say OSBI in Miami, Okla. stabbing

MIAMI, Okla. — More details are released on what occurred one week ago in the murder of Miami, Oklahoma, man, Johnny Euran. Travis Austin Johnson has been charged with First Degree Murder.

According to court records a doorbell camera captured the assault and murder of Euran at the hands of Johnson. The two it’s believed were in a relationship and were in an argument over a cell phone.

According to OSBI who submitted charges of First Degree Murder in a affidavit for arrest: On August 23, 2021, The Miami Police Department responded to 921 B Street Northeast, Miami, Oklahoma, Ottawa County, in reference to a stabbing. Upon officers’ arrival, officers found Johnny Euran on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds. Channena Sloan lived at 921 B Street Northeast, Miami, Oklahoma. Sloan was the sister to Euran. According to Sloan, Euran and Travis Johnson were at Sloan’s residence visiting. Euran and Johnson were having an argument about Johnson’s cell phone. At some point, Sloan told Johnson and Euran to leave. Sloan had a doorbell surveillance camera that recorded the following: Johnson exited the residence followed by Euran. Euran got into the driver side of a white truck that was parked in the driveway. Johnson got into the passenger side of the truck. A few moments later, Johnson exited the truck and ran around to the drive side. It appeared Johnson pulled Euran out of the truck. Johnson and Euran move to the rear of the truck and Johnson began stabbing Euran in the back. Euran fell to the ground. Euran later died at a local hospital.

Fatal stabbing in Miami, Okla., suspect in custody; Suspect released from prison early for 2011 violent crimes TRAVIS AUSTIN JOHNSON FILE MUGSHOT OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS.



