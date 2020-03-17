Donations to the family of fallen Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many have expressed condolences the family of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh. Some have asked how they can make a financial donation. Amidst the current hightened public health concerns the SPD released information today in a press release.
To focus the fundraising efforts for Officer Walsh’s family, the Springfield Police Officers’ Association has set up a relief fund. All donations made to this account will be for Officer Walsh’s family and will assist in providing a blanket of protection for his loved ones.
Anyone wishing to mail a donation can address it to the Springfield Police Officers’ Association at 235 N Benton Ave. Springfield, MO 65806.
The fund is set up with Metro Credit Union in Springfield, they are not related in anyway to the Joplin Metro Credit Union we confirmed.