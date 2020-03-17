Donations to the family of fallen Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh

Closings
Ofc Christopher Walsh was shot and killed on duty while responding to a reported crash and shots fired at a gas station

by: Shannon Becker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many have expressed condolences the family of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh. Some have asked how they can make a financial donation. Amidst the current hightened public health concerns the SPD released information today in a press release.

To focus the fundraising efforts for Officer Walsh’s family, the Springfield Police Officers’ Association has set up a relief fund. All donations made to this account will be for Officer Walsh’s family and will assist in providing a blanket of protection for his loved ones.

Anyone wishing to mail a donation can address it to the Springfield Police Officers’ Association at 235 N Benton Ave. Springfield, MO 65806.

The fund is set up with Metro Credit Union in Springfield, they are not related in anyway to the Joplin Metro Credit Union we confirmed.

OFC CHRISTOPHER WALSH WAS KILLED RESPONDING TO A CALL

