Do you recognize this man from security cameras in Lanagan, Mo.?

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Many police agencies are utilizing social media to assist their investigations. The McDonald County Sheriff’s office are not alone in using the tool to gain information on a counterfeit check.

“Looking for information regarding this man who passed a counterfeit check at the Lanagan branch of the Cornerstone Bank. If you know him, please call Detective Pierson at 417-223-4319.” McDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

CORNERSTONE BANK, 308 SOUTH MAIN, LANAGAN, MISSOURI.

