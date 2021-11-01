Do you know individuals on security video? Stolen vehicle, contact Joplin Police; Join Joplin Area Stolen Items

VIDEO OF THEFT – 2020 KIA SORENTO – 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

STOLEN VEHICLE : Stolen from north Joplin near St. Louis and Zora

: Stolen from north Joplin near St. Louis and Zora WHEN: 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 WHAT: 2020 Kia Sorento, pearl white color

2020 Kia Sorento, pearl white color LICENSE: MISSOURI 2E3-V8V

MISSOURI 2E3-V8V SEE SECURITY VIDEO: Edited for ease of viewing.

Edited for ease of viewing. HAVE INFORMATION?: Contact Joplin Police, 417-623-3131, press 0

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Area Stolen Items page exists to make the sale of stolen items as difficult as possible. And also to help in the recovery of stolen items by assisting authorities.

GUIDELINES FOR POSTING

EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO

WHAT was stolen

was stolen WHERE it was stolen from

it was stolen from WHAT occurred when stolen

occurred when stolen WHAT police dept have you reported

police dept have you reported PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

This is not a vigilante group that accuses people, pointing fingers and naming names without proof. The posts need to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group.

Do you have security footage? Please post footage/pics. If you have someone lurking around your place and you see them on camera use this group to get to the bottom of it.

UPDATES: If something is recovered or there are updates on your items stolen please update our original post in a timely manner.

Our 2002 GMC Sierra Truck was stolen last night. From Purdy. Other cars were broken into on our road as well. There is… Posted by Jenn Merriman on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

No updates to report. Please share. See something, say something. Posted by Courtney Klingsporn on Thursday, October 28, 2021

$500 reward Never thought I’d be making a post like this… Everyone be on the look out for my car. It was stolen last… Posted by Reana Brackett on Sunday, October 10, 2021

STOLEN FROM JAY OK LAST NIGHT IF YOU SEE IT CONTACT ME OR THE POLICE 918-314-2609 Please share!! Posted by Jake Linn on Thursday, September 23, 2021

