Disturbance with shots fired

Joplin Police officer preparing to put away weapon after responding to disturbance.

“No one would really cooperate. No arrests, because no one would say what happened," Capt Trevor Duncan, Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before noon neighbors reported a disturbance outside apartment buildings in a commons area near S Connecticut and E Carolina Ave. Numerous Joplin Police officers responded to the area known as Campbell Park North according to the ONE JOPLIN Neighborhood Map.

Messages to our tipline stated, “Tons of officers in vests with guns drawn. Large group of people were outside arguing when [multiple] shots were fired,” longtime, name withheld, tipster tells us.

As we arrived Joplin Police had various people detained and were questioning individuals.

Neighbors on the scene state that shots were fired around this location just recently. However we cannot confirm that at this time.

Joplin Police, Capt Trevor Duncan tells us, “We responded to the scene after neighbors reported a disturbance and shots fired.”

However no one is talking. No weapon was discovered. If anyone was injured it’s not known as some may have fled before officers arrived.

“No one would really cooperate. No arrests, because no one would really say what happened.”

We will update this story here as more information is released by Joplin Police.