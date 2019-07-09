Disturbance reported South Jackson, JPD respond & diffuse tense situation

Male involved fled into a neighboring home and barricaded himself inside

(Joplin, Mo.) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department updates us tonight on the tense situation in the 2200 BL SOUTH JACKSON.

Just before 8:00 PM Monday evening, JPD responded to a call of a disturbance that then turned into a domestic disturbance. The male involved fled into a neighboring home, not his home, and barricaded himself inside, 2209 ½ South Jackson.

The male began threatening law enforcement in specific ways. Joplin Police were familiar with this individual and history. So for a short time JPD SWAT were ready on standby.

JPD surrounded the home on the alley, 2209 ½ South Jackson, talked with the male, diffused the situation and detained him.

The female involved in the domestic situation was also detained.

We will have more information as JPD Detectives are currently on the scene.