Disturbance call in North Joplin neighborhood, man sent to hospital; Same man now arrested for breaking into that residence

709 North Sergeant Ave just before noon Joplin Police began an investigation on a disturbance call that had sent a man to the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — METS Ambulance were summoned Tuesday morning at 11:52 AM to standy-by as Joplin Police Department were already on the scene, 709 North Sergeant Ave.

METS was requested to stage, which is very routine. Meaning to park a safe distance away from the scene until police have the area under control and then they will ask for the ambulance if needed.

At 12:10 AM the scene was declared secure and the METS Ambulance staged nearby at E and North Sergeant was then summoned to come a block further north.

Capt. Nick Jimenez tells us that it was a disturbance call initially. However they didn’t believe there was any threat to the public. It was an isolated incident. One adult male was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Later in the day as the investigation had continued he updated us that the 26-year-old male that was transported to the hospital, was arrested for breaking into the residence.

