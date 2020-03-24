Diamond Schools provide Kids Grab’n’Go lunch & breakfast in Newton County during C-19 crisis

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Diamond School District is still working to make sure that kids get a healthy breakfast and lunch. They’ve expanded just south of Joplin in Newton County to “provide lunch and the next days breakfast in a simple grab’n’go format,” Diamond Food Service recently stated. However we were told that it’s for all kids and it’s free.

Aimee Danner of Moving Mountains, LLC tells us, “We are giving away Grab’n’Go lunch and breakfast packs again Tuesday from 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 2700 East 44th, Joplin.”

Even though they are prepared by Diamond Schools they are open to any child to have healthy food while schools are on social distancing during the C-19 crisis. “You just drive through and pick them up keeping your distance!”

“Everything is premade, chicken nuggets, milk, orange, carrots, cereal, yogurt…” Amy tells us. “We have to make sure kids eat!”

DIAMOND ELEMENTARY GRAB’N’GO LUNCH PICKUP LOCATIONS (M-F)

Christ Community United Methodist Church – 2700 East 44th – 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM

Diamond Schools (Drive-Thru / FEMA) 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

White’s Sale Barn (Drive-Thru) 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM

BYKOTA Trailer Park now Pleasant Valley 11:45 AM – 12:00 PM

Kenser Court 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM

Carefree Mobile Home Park 12:15 PM – 12:30 PM

Redings Mill Station #2 – Hwy V & Old 71 (Drive-Thru) 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM

WHAT IS MOVING MOUNTAINS?

Generally each school district in the region have non-profit groups that support kids who might be left out. Moving Mountains is a 503c-3, recognized as a non-profit that assists kids in the Diamond School District.

“Our goal is to help these kids have clothing that fits and looks nice. Shoes that are free of holes and fit properly. We strive to boost their self confidence by showing them they are loved and people do care about them,” Moving Mountains state in their Mission Statement.

“We are able to provide them with snacks for the weekend so they will have extra to eat during the days when free or reduced lunches aren’t available,” founder Aimee Danner tells Joplin News First.

For more information click here to visit the Moving Mountains website.