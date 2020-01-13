Diamond man identified as fatality in officer involved shooting; Investigation continues authorities state

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Newton County dispatch received information that a possible intoxicated driver was in the area of MO-59 and FF. A Newton County Deputy located that vehicle, a late model Ford Ranger, traveling northbound.

We learned from Missouri State Highway Public Information Officer Troooper Samuel Carpenter overnight that Troopers and Jasper County Deputies noticed the truck near I-44 moving towards Carthage and monitored it.

It entered Carthage on Garrison Avenue eventually entering the roundabout near Airport Drive and it was near there that a traffic stop was attempted and the occupant of the vehicle, now deceased, Brad Stirewalt, 47, of Diamond, engaged in and exchange of gunfire with officers.

He died at the scene.

Three officers are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Two from the MSHP and one from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

More informatoin as it becomes available. The full pressrelease is below from the state.