Detour at Pierce City on MO-37, roadway collapses over drainage culvert

Joplin News First
Posted: / Updated:

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening MODOT set up a road block on MO-37 just west of Pierce City as a section of roadway collapsed over a drainage culvert. 

The hole is about 3 feet by 4 feet and is collapsed down about 2 feet. 

Road closed on Mo-37 S from 1/10 mile after CRD 2230 E to 1/2 mile before RR.”  — MODOT TRAVELERS APP

You can see a patch where it has occurred before, and signs nearby say warning area may flood. 

No one was injured or crashed that we are aware. 

Download the MODOT TRAVELERS APP for updated information. And for detours use Google Maps. 

MODOT TRAVELERS APP >> For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRDX6iPsCNm/ The City of Joplin computer systems have been crippled the past 24 hours >> BIT.ly/3hK3DrV The City of Joplin computer systems have been crippled the past 24 hours >> BIT.ly/3hK3DrV TRAIN CARS DERAIL ON STATE LINE ROAD — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage BURGLARY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY; MISSOURI AND OKLAHOMA SHERIFFS WORK TOGETHER FOR 2ND TIME THIS WEEK — Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS FOR MISSOURI RESIDENTS — Chloe Louise Stith; David William Morris; Breanna Lynn Sloan; Morgan Lee Bowman; Sarah Michelle Humbard; Megan Louise Detherage; Ariel Sue Paige Divine. SEEN DURING OUR LIVE! VIDEO. SUSPECT HAD THROWN DRUG EVIDENCE UNDER THE VEHICLE WHEN HE EXITED AFTER CRASH AND WAS IMMEDIATELY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. EVIDENCE WAS LOCATED AFTER MOVING THE CRASHED VEHICLE. (93.3 ounces of Meth as noted in press release) — CARTHAGE MAN FACING CHARGES OF FELONY DWI — AUTOPSY SCHEDULED FOR MAN WHO DIED IN CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. A tragic story we brought you first when it happened Saturday morning at 7th and Duquesne. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage CARTHAGE MAN FACING CHARGES OF FELONY DWI — AUTOPSY SCHEDULED FOR MAN WHO DIED IN CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. A tragic story we brought you first when it happened Saturday morning at 7th and Duquesne. JULY 4 STABBING ARREST — EWERT PARK — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on FSHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First