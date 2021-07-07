Detour at Pierce City on MO-37, roadway collapses over drainage culvert

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening MODOT set up a road block on MO-37 just west of Pierce City as a section of roadway collapsed over a drainage culvert.

The hole is about 3 feet by 4 feet and is collapsed down about 2 feet.

“Road closed on Mo-37 S from 1/10 mile after CRD 2230 E to 1/2 mile before RR.” — MODOT TRAVELERS APP

You can see a patch where it has occurred before, and signs nearby say warning area may flood.

No one was injured or crashed that we are aware.

Download the MODOT TRAVELERS APP for updated information. And for detours use Google Maps.

MODOT TRAVELERS APP >> For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

