Details of Motorcycle Fatality Crash West 7th

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — New information released Friday morning reveals that a third vehicle was involved in the crash, a 1998 Nissan.
Sgt Jared Delzell, who leads the Major Crash Team told us Thursday night,
“We were called this evening just a little after 6:00 PM for a motorcycle vs. truck collision. When we arrived we found the passenger of a motorcycle in serious condition. That motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”
Joplin Police Department state the following in a press release Friday morning.
On September 5, 2019 at approximately 6:00 P.M. Joplin Police Officers were dispatched to an injury crash at West 7th Street and South Gray Avenue.
A 2019 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on 7th Street and a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling east on 7th Street, making a left turn.
The motorcycle and truck crashed in the intersection, ejecting the motorcycle rider.
A third vehicle, a 1998 Nissan, was stopped at the stop sign at 7th and Gray and was struck by debris.
The driver of the F-150 is identified as Jeff Carr, 49 of Joplin. Occupants of the truck sought treatment by private vehicle for minor injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle, Shannon Burleson, 41 of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple witness reports state that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed leading up to the crash. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team continues to investigate.Joplin Police Press Release: Fatality Crash Investigation