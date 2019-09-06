Details of Motorcycle Fatality Crash West 7th

New information states a third vehicle was involved

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — New information released Friday morning reveals that a third vehicle was involved in the crash, a 1998 Nissan.

Sgt Jared Delzell, who leads the Major Crash Team told us Thursday night,

“We were called this evening just a little after 6:00 PM for a motorcycle vs. truck collision. When we arrived we found the passenger of a motorcycle in serious condition. That motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Joplin Police Department state the following in a press release Friday morning.