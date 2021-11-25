Despite Nativity destroyed by fire, Way of Salvation Lights open on schedule; “We do have a manger fully involved,” state Carthage Fire 611

2019 FILE VIDEO WAY OF SALVATION LIGHTS, JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Early Thanksgiving morning at 12:13 a.m. a reported fire on the campus of The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, 1900 Grand Ave, Carthage.

“The manger is on fire, in the Way of Salvation Lights, north side of the campus. “ stated dispatch. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police, and Mercy ambulance responded emergency.

FIRE DISPATCH CALL TO 1900 GRAND, 12:13 A.M. NOV. 25, 2021. EDITED FOR EASE OF LISTENING.

CARTHAGE FIRE: “611 is on scene, we do have a manger fully involved.”

“611 is on scene, we do have a manger fully involved.” DISPATCH: “We do have a manger fully involved.”

Although it was a large fire it had not spread to the adjacent building. The fire was under control three minutes after arrival.





2019 FILE IMAGE CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. (2) IMAGES QUY PHAM, USED WITH PERMISSION.

Quy Pham, of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer states it was an electrical issue. “The Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display is to open tonight and it will, but a major part of the display, The Nativity, caught on fire last night.”

The Way of Salvation Lights are lit from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Day. Enter near Fairview and Grand.

“The brothers and priests are doing their best to bring back to life another Nativity,” Pham stated Thursday morning on social media. “Please be patient with us and pray for us. Thank you.”

Thursday evening the lights came on as scheduled at 6 p.m. Donations can be made as you travel through the light display towards the end near the church building.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.