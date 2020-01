AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Rollover passsenger car with extensive damage just west of Stones Corner on Dermott Drive. Thats west of the Neighborhood Market.

Troopers on the scene tell us that they don’t believe the single male driver/occupant will be transported to the hospital. But it’s early to tell.

More information as it becomes available.

We are live in moments.

Crash was reported at 10:20 PM.