Deputy Dies After Jail Altercation, OSBI Leading Investigation; Name Released and Candlelight Vigil to be Held

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Washington County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office release the name of the Deputy who died Thursday evening at a Bartlesville Hospital. Deputy Kyle Davis was involved in an altercation with an individual who had been arrested on a narcotics warrant earlier Thursday morning.

The OSBI has been requested to head the investigation.

Deputy Davis leaves behind a wife and two children.





A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night 7:30 p.m. at Copan High School.

SUPPORTING THE FAMILY

Currently the fundraising efforts include a benefit account is set up for Kyle and Kristin’s children to help with future expenses. This account has been established through Truity Federal Credit Union and donations can be sent to Truity or to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Checks should be made payable to Kristin Davis with 3826 in the memo line. Notes can be sent with the donations and all notes will be passed on to the family. Donations can also be sent via Paypal to kdavis.yl@gmail.com (if using PayPal, please indicate “Friends & Family” so no fees are assessed/deducted from the donation).– WCSO FB

The Davis family wishes to extend their humbled thanks for all of the thoughts, prayers, and support over the past 24… Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 26, 2021

