Dentist shot by her estranged husband

WEBB CITY, Mo. — We talked with Chief Don Melton shortly before 11:00 AM, he told us that he had been able to spend some time talking with the family this morning again. Now next of kin has been notified, the following information has been released to the media.

UPDATE from the WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT:

During our investigation we discovered conclusive evidence that Windell D. Glass (55-year old white male from Pittsburg, Kansas) shot and killed Dr. Camille E. Hostetter (45-year old white female from Joplin, Missouri) with a handgun inside their place of employment. Mr. Glass then shot and killed himself with the same handgun. Dr. Hostetter and Mr. Glass both worked at Hostetter Dental practice. The couple had been married but filed for divorce in February 2019.

The Webb City Police Department would like to thank investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Division of Drug & Crime Control and the Joplin Police Department along with agents from the Southwestern Missouri Cyber Crimes Task force who assisted with our investigation. We would also like to thank the numerous other law enforcement agencies who offered their assistance during the investigation. Finally we would like to thank the news media along with those on social media for their patience while we conducted our investigation.

We send our condolences and prayers with the Hostetter & Glass families and ask the public to allow them to grieve this tragedy in private.

Chief Don Melton, Webb City Police Department