Deja Vu House Fire Overnight in Carthage, Structure Burned Previously July 2020

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — 2:48 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire in the Morgan Heights Neighborhood, rural Carthage on South Spring Lane.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid was requested of Oronogo Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department and Carterville Fire Department.

The address was one we immediately recognized from a house fire in July of 2020. The home at 1373 South Spring Lane was a total loss. So obviously no one was living at the residence currently as this fire started overnight.

IMAGES OVERNIGHT, CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

Crews were on the scene till around 4:00 AM.

We will update our story here with more information from the Carthage Fire Department as it becomes available.

JULY 8 2020 ARCHIVE STORY — HOUSE FIRE S SPRING LANE

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

DÉJÁ VU HOUSE FIRE — BURNED LAST JULY — Read more and see video click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. IS THERE SUCH A THING AS SCAM SEASON? MAYBE SCAMMERS WANT YOUR STIMULUS CHECK! — CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Protect yourself and be vigilant against thieves! #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #scamalert @ksnf16 @kolr10news IS THERE SUCH A THING AS SCAM SEASON? MAYBE SCAMMERS WANT YOUR STIMULUS CHECK! — CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Protect yourself and be vigilant against thieves! #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #scamalert @ksnf16 @kolr10news PROTECT YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER — TIPS TO AVOID BEING SCAMMED FROM THE CASSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION — CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for more information on the latest scams floating around the area. SCAM ALERT — COULD BE USED ANYWHERE — GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — “We've been made aware of citizens receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be employee's of GCSO, asking for payments regarding a warrant that you may or may not have. This is a SCAM!!! We at Greene County Sheriff's Office WILL NOT call you and ask for payment for a Warrant. Please be cautious when anyone is asking for payments over the phone. Do your research and be deligent to protect yourselves from scams.” Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the latest on scams across the region we have snagged from notices. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMdshCCHRuV/ GRAND FALLS AT JOPLIN ON SHOAL CREEK WE WERE DRIVING AFTER THE RAIN INTO NEOSHO SUNDAY AND A 🌈 RAINBOW APPEARED — RIGHT ABOVE THE NEW SIGNATURE GRANITE BUILDING ON I-49 — We might be wrong? JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION — JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to technician difficulties with the feed provided we cannot air tonight’s meeting. It if gets corrected we will join in progress but as of 7:38 PM it is not feeding correctly. We are sorry. You can catch it on television though!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First