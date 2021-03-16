Deja Vu House Fire Overnight in Carthage, Structure Burned Previously July 2020

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — 2:48 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire in the Morgan Heights Neighborhood, rural Carthage on South Spring Lane.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid was requested of Oronogo Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department and Carterville Fire Department.

The address was one we immediately recognized from a house fire in July of 2020. The home at 1373 South Spring Lane was a total loss. So obviously no one was living at the residence currently as this fire started overnight.





Crews were on the scene till around 4:00 AM.

We will update our story here with more information from the Carthage Fire Department as it becomes available.

JULY 8 2020 ARCHIVE STORY — HOUSE FIRE S SPRING LANE

