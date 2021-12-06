Defendant in double-fatal crash requests bail hearing; Family of victims say, “We will be there in court. We will ask the judge to not reduce her bail”

Husband and wife, Rhonda and Terry Copple, were killed in a crash January 3, 2021.

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been almost a year since the double-fatal crash that claimed the lives of husband and wife, Rhonda and Terry Copple, in Joplin’s Kelsey Norman Neighborhood.

They had just left an afternoon lunch with their adult kids on January 3, 2021, and the couple were driving home when they were t-boned at a high rate of speed by Rita Glasgow, 31, of Joplin.

Rhonda, 48, died on the scene. And Terry, 55, died not long after at the hospital.

RHONDA AND TERRY COPPLE, JOPLIN. IMAGE COURTESY FAMILY.

Joplin Police investigation revealed that Glasgow was impaired running the stop sign westbound at E 28th and S Connecticut. Driving a reported stolen pickup. And had outstanding warrants for her arrest on various charges.

Glasgow is charged in Jasper County court:

Felony DWI, Death of two or more

Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

RITA GLASGOW, 31, OF JOPLIN, MO.

Monday, Dec. 6, 9:00 a.m. during a scheduled pre-trial conference Glasgow’s public defender has requested bond to be set.

This is the third time the defendant has requested a bond hearing. “We’ve been there every time,” Rhonda Copple’s big sister, Brenda Bowers tells us.

“And we will be there in court Monday. We will ask the judge to not reduce her bail.”

Glasgow has been in custody since the double-fatal crash.

“Our beloved Rhonda and Terry Copple were killed by Rita Glasgow. Rita Glasgow had skipped out on bail from previous charges and had warrants for her arrest at the time she caused the death of Rhonda and Terry. We, the family of Rhonda and Terry Copple, believe that two deaths are enough. We will plead for the court to deny bail for this defendant. It is not safe to release her before trial.” — Rhonda and Terry Copple Family Statement

The trial is scheduled for May 2022.

This is a Developing News story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.