Deep frying a Turkey? Stats say 3X as many home cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Thanksgiving looms many are the thawing the turkey or packing the car for a family trip. Definitely no one is thinking of a house fire. But stats from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are three times as many home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

NFPA says deep fryer fires result in more than $15 million in property damage every year. While homeowners’ policy will cover losses related to a home fire, preventing a fire is much simpler than having to file a claim.

If using a turkey fryer, remember these safety tips from NFPA.

Preparation is Key: Make sure your bird is completely thawed and dry. Extra water will cause the oil to bubble furiously and spill over. If oil spills from the fryer onto the burner, it can cause a fire. Make sure to slowly lower the turkey into the pot to prevent oil from splashing. Stay Away from The House:

Make sure to use the fryer outdoors. Set up the turkey fryer more than 10 feet away from your home and keep children and pets away. Never walk away while cooking your bird. Unattended cooking was the leading contributing factor in cooking-related fires and deaths. Handle with Care:

Use caution when touching the turkey fryer as the lid and handle can become very hot and could cause burns. Also, be sure to keep track of the oil’s temperature, as many fryers do not have their own thermostats. Be Prepared: Have a multipurpose, dry-powdered fire extinguisher ready always, in case the oil ignites. Oil and water don’t mix. NEVER use water to cool down oil or extinguish a grease fire. In case of a fire, immediately call 911 for help.

For more detailed information download the Thanksgiving Safety Tip Sheet and Cooking Safety Tip Sheet. Keep these tips handy for added peace of mind.

