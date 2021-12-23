Death investigation initiated as Joplin Police locate deceased homeless man

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. Joplin Police responded to a call of a deceased individual in a wooded area west of the 700 block of S Highview.

Cpl. Sean Higgins tells us on scene they located a deceased homeless adult male.

Joplin Police Detectives responded and processed the scene, initiating a death investigation.

THE WOODED AREA WHERE THE DECEASED ADULT MALE WAS LOCATED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

He tells us they are familiar with the individual and next of kin are being notified.

The name is not being released at this time.

Additionally Cpl. Higgins could not tell us how long the individual had been deceased.

Joplin Police Detectives processing a death investigation scene where a homeless adult male was located Wednesday afternoon.

However he did stress that early indications show no signs of foul play.

A representative of the Jasper County Coroner’s office responded to claim the body. Coroner Randy Nace will determine the cause of death.

