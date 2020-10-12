Death investigation in Duquesne; Body discovered after residential fire extinguished

DUQUESNE, Mo.— Shortly after 9:30 AM Monday 911 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a structure fire, 4102 E 10th, in Duquesne.

Duquesne Police, Duenweg Fire Department responded, additionally Joplin Fire, Webb City and Redings Mill summoned as mutual aid.

Duquesne Police Chief Tommy Kitch tells us, this is currently a crime scene.

An adult male was discovered deceased inside the residence. They male has been identified and they are contacting next of kin.

State Fire Marshal is investigating along with assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s office and Duquesne Police Department.

The cause of death is not known at this time. Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel is on the scene. As normal protocol an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

This is a continually updating breaking news story. Watch for updates on FSHP and our Joplin News First tab.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION: “We don’t have a positive identification yet,” Chief Kitch tells us. Next of kin has not been notified.