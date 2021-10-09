Death investigation in Campbell Parkway Neighborhood

An adult female was located deceased in the residence, an adult male rushed to hospital, critical

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening Joplin Police say they responded to a residence to assist with a medical call in the 1300 block of South Massachusetts in Joplin.

Cpl. Brett Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us on scene, upon arrival they located one deceased adult female in the residence and one adult male was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Currently crime scene tape surrounds the residence and Joplin Police Detectives are on the scene.

He tells us this is a Death Investigation. He told us they believe this is an isolated incident. As they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Cpl. Davis says investigators will be here for an extended period of time.

Next of kin have been notified however they are not releasing names at this time. They will update us with more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information you can contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131, press 0, ask for the Sgt on duty.

ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP

Since Joplin News First began in 2017 we have referred to the areas or neighborhoods of Joplin when telling stories. ONE JOPLIN was formed after the Joplin Tornado as the city was rebuilding.

ONE JOPLIN states, “Knowing the name and boundaries of the place where you live is the first step in building a community where neighbors thrive together. There is something about knowing a place’s name that builds a sense of connection and pride for that place.

​Each neighborhood in Joplin has a unique heritage, story, and name. There are nearly 100. Names of former towns, builders, subdivisions or landmarks, etc. What is your neighborhood where you live?

