Death Investigation in Arcadia; Body discovered in backyard, authorities believe death occurred over 100 miles away in Kansas City, Mo.

The name of deceased has not been released by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department

ARCADIA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night, January 13, deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip indicating that a body could be located at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office state in an earlier press release, “Deputies went to the address and made contact with 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carrillo gave permission for them to look around the property. When searching, deputies discovered a deceased subject in the backyard. Carrillo fled from the area on foot.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations were requested to assist in the investigation. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Arcadia to investigate early the morning of January 14.

KBI updates us now, “The deceased is a male subject reported missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD). Investigators believe the death occurred in Kansas City, Mo., and as such they will be conducting further investigation into the man’s death.”

Carrillo was sought by authorities for about two days. He was located Friday evening and booked into the Crawford County Jail at Girard.

Nicholas A. Carrillo is being held on charges:

Criminal Desecration of a Body

Possession of Opiates, Opium, Narcotic Drugs or Certain Stimulants

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Interference with Law Enforcement

Nicholas A. Carrillo, 37, CCKSO mugshot images

He is currently being held on $15,000 bond.

We will update this story with more information from authorities as it becomes available.