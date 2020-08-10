Death investigation after vehicle and body discovered at cemetery Monday morning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7:30 AM Joplin Police were summoned to the 1200 block of South Maiden Lane, reports that a person was laying on the ground next to a vehicle.

“We received a call at approximately 7:30 AM this morning of a subject down in [Fairview] Cemetery. Unknown status. Upon arrival it was obvious that the subject was deceased. The death is still under investigation, it is an adult male.” Cpl. Trina Jones, Joplin Police Department

The body was discovered by someone exercising in the area, walking the cemetery.

It’s too early to tell if foul play is involved.

We pushed further asking if there were any obvious signs of trauma to the body and she told us, “it’s difficult to tell right now, that’s why it’s still under investigation.”

Cpl Jones continued telling us the vehicle is owned by the deceased. It’s not known how long the body has been there.

They are not releasing the name of the adult male until next of kin is notified.

