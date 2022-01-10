Dad charged First Degree Murder in death of his 17-year-old daughter; “Extended the handgun from behind his back and shot”, court paperwork reveals

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning we learned the 17-year-old girl shot late Sunday night at 310 S Connor did not survive. We also learned her father was arrested pending formal charges.

Late Monday afternoon the Jasper County Prosecutors office filed formal charges on Todd J. Mayes, 59, of Joplin, Mo.

Murder in the First Degree RSMo 565.020

RSMo 565.020 Armed Criminal Action RSMo 571.015

According to the statement of probable cause filed late Monday:

“Mayes and his seventeen-year-old biological daughter were in a verbal argument on the second floor of their residence located at [310 S Connor]. During the argument [the daughter] picked up a glass alcohol bottle and threw it a Mayes. Mayes walked downstairs while [the daughter] stayed upstairs. While downstairs Mayes retrieved his Taurus 9mm handgun from the desk drawer located in his bedroom. After retrieving the handgun, Mayes went back toward the stairs to confront [the daughter]. While walking up the stairs, Mayes contacted [the daughter] who was walking down the stairs. Mayes extended the handgun from behind his back and shot [the daughter] in the abdomen. Mayes did not attempt to render aid. Mayes then returned his handgun to the desk drawer. Medical staff stated [the daughter] suffered a single gunshot to the abdomen. The bullet traveled through a major artery which caused substantial bleeding. After being transported to a local hospital, [the daughter] died as a direct result of the gunshot wound.” Sgt Luke Stahl of the Joplin Police Dept

Sgt Ketrina Jones of JPD Sunday night on scene told us there were multiple witnesses inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

