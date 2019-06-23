D.O. Witmer Low Water Bridge is magical, it disappears🤷🏼‍♂️when it rains!

◽️ New bridge is being built to the east to replace this bridge. Should be completed late 2019.

◽️ We drove over this bridge this morning at 4:30 AM to cover a story and 5 hours later it was gone! It’s magical, it’s like it disappears!🤷🏼‍♂️

◽️ In 2017 a FACEBOOK campaign saved the bridge from being demolished. Now this old bridge will be saved as a footbridge in the McIndoe Park. CLICK here to see the page that saved low water bridge!

According to the National Weather Service on Shoal Creek at Redings Mill, the water rose 7 feet in 12 hours! As of now they are predicting the creek will barely hit minor flood stage Monday afternoon at 11.8 feet. #mowx CLICK for story https://t.co/FCj13uNCJE pic.twitter.com/hiOOo4bzmR — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) June 23, 2019 Click to follow us on Twitter!

FROM THE SIGN AT THE BRIDGE

HISTORIC JOPLIN ◽️ Prior to the construction of the D.O. WITMER LOW WATER BRIDGE, people were ferried across Shoal Creek, which, as noted in a 1917 newspaper article , had on various occasion sunk, this “proving a source of considerable expense,” not to mention danger. Initially, Witmer proposed improving McIndoe Park by constructing a low water bridge at his own expense. Eventually, he and his wife deeded a strip of land on either side of Shoal Creek to the City of Joplin to be used as a park and the city constructed the bridge. In addition to connecting and providing for numerous generations of Joplin residents.

CREEK ROSE 7 FEET IN 12 HOURS

Normal water levels are about 4 feet where Shoal Creek is monitored at Redings Mill by the National Weather Service. Between 4:00 AM Sunday and 4:00 PM Sunday the water rose about 7 feet! That’s in 12 hours! As of now they are predicting the creek will barely hit minor flood stage Monday afternoon at 11.8 feet.