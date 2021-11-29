D & D Sexton trucking sells to CFI parent company

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local trucking company that began in Carthage 40 years ago is selling to the parent company of Joplin, Mo. based CFI. CFI began in Joplin, Mo. in 1951.

Kaitlin Owens, Sr. Marketing Manager of CFI based in Joplin, Mo. states, “We welcome D&D Sexton to the CFI family. This acquisition grows CFI’s refrigerated service. A company rooted in excellence and integrity, D&D Sexton fits our CFI culture, we look forward to our future together.”

TFI International announce the purchase of D&D Sexton in a press release Monday morning from Montreal Quebec.

“Based in Carthage, Missouri, D&D has been a family-owned business for more than 40 years, specializing in refrigerated transportation and serving a long-standing customer base with both long-haul over-the-road services as well as local and shuttle operations.”

D&D generates annualized revenues in excess of $25 million.

Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International states, “D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture, and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, longstanding customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business.”

D&D Sexton co-founder Dean Sexton passed away unexpectedly in March of 2021. He founded the company with his brother, Danny, after their grandfather loaned $5,000 to purchase a truck and trailer.

“While working at Schreiber, a co-worker signed Dean’s name on a bid sheet for a position as a company driver as a prank. Despite having no truck driving experience, Dean accepted this challenge to better himself and his future. After driving for Schreiber for a few years, Dean’s grandfather loaned him $5,000 in 1981 to purchase one truck and one trailer. He teamed up with his brother, Danny, to haul loads for Schreiber Transit. The first D & D office was a storage shed. Dean soon purchased more trucks and trailers and added more drivers, including his brother, Davin. The company incorporated, acquired more customers, and started growing into the Midwest’s #1 common/contract refrigerated carrier with over 130 tractors, 300 reefer trailers and 190 full-time employees. During Dean’s 40+ year career in the transportation industry, he and D&D Sexton received numerous state and national awards and recognition. In 2010, Dean was recognized by then Gov. Jay Nixon for his outstanding leadership and investment in Missouri’s economy. He was a member of the Truckload Carrier’s Association and served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Missouri Motor Carriers Association and served on the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and as Chairman of the Board. He also served as the Executive Director of the American Trucking Association. In 2009, Dean was awarded the Fred G Campbell Outstanding Service Award from the Missouri Motor Carriers Association honoring his dedication and service to the association, truck transportation, and public service.” DEAN SEXTON 1956 – 2021

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TFI International is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII.

This year CFI celebrated 70 years of trucking.

We will update more information here on our news tab at FSHP. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.