Cruisin to Prom 2021; Special Education students get escorted in classic style to Prom

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every year a group of mutual friends with classic cars escort kids to Prom. The kids from the special education department of Joplin High School.

Again this year Central Christian Center downtown served the kids dinner, then a short drive around town with a grand entrance to prom in a classic car.

HOW ‘CRUISIN TO PROM’ STARTED

Leann and Ron Darby’s son, Cole, was a senior at Joplin High School 8 years ago. He was in the Special Education Department at JHS and thought he’d like to drive the families classic truck to prom. Well the problem being he didn’t have a drivers license.

So they decided to get some of their friends with classic cars so they could drive Cole and some of his friends to 2013 Prom.

Cole is now in his 20’s. But Leann and Ron continue the tradition each year. That’s why it’s called the 8th Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom.