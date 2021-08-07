Cruisin’ Main in Joplin makes a comeback; Follow these groups online, Car Buddies and Cruisin Main to keep up to date

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was Spring 2020 when the two words “social distancing” were introduced to the world’s vocabulary that cruising Main Street in Joplin, Missouri became a thing again. And about every month since then when the weather is good they’ve been doing it since.

Saturday night, August 7, the Facebook group Cruisin’ Main did it again. Click here to visit their group and join if you like.

If you like cruisin and perhaps you have a car or you just like looking you might join the CAR BUDDIES GROUP. They announce locations where they will be and other events across the region. We follow them! Many vehicles you saw tonight were at Doc’s Stop, 2703 East 32nd, earlier this evening before the Main Street Cruise showing off their rides.