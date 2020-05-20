Crime scene tape goes up in East Town neighborhood; Reported gun shot wound victim rushed to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11:30 AM Wednesday reports of a GSW (gun shot wound) in the East Town neighborhood on the north side.

11:36 AM crime scene tape begins wrapping an area across North Street between North Michigan and North School Ave.

One gunshot wound victim, an adult male, has been transported Priority One to Freeman Hospital.

Capt. Nick Jimenez tells us at the scene that detectives are arriving now. They are developing what events occurred and will let us know as soon as possible.

For now police ask that you avoid the area, this is a live scene and investigation.

