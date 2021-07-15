Crime scene tape covers large area at Airport Drive grocery store; Report of shots fired

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — About 1:45 p.m. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to calls of shots fired at Harps on 171.

Deputies responded and detectives. They have taped off a large area.

Witnesses tell us shots, more than five but less than 10.

At least one person, a female was seen with injures. There was possibly another injured. And evidence is here in north part of the parking, near the rear of the building being marked by detectives.

Two vehicles fled the area. Description is unknown at this time.

Waiting for official word but it appears the shooting was car to car and not a random shooting.