Crawford County man sentenced to more than 15 years for second degree murder of his wife in Arma

Joplin News First
Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A Crawford County man was convicted in April 2021 after entering a no contest plea to murder of his wife in 2019. Sentencing is handed down in Crawford County Kansas District Court.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt releases details which includes more than 15 years in prison for Murder 2nd.

Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced today by Crawford County District Court Judge Jennifer Brunetti to 184 months for reckless second-degree murder, and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20 for the 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County.” – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

BOTH DRIVERS DEAD, HEAD ON CRASH TUESDAY MORNING — CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. -– Two Kansas men were killed in a crash Tuesday in southeast Kansas. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 69, between 710 (Arcadia turnoff) and 720, north of Frontenac. BOTH DRIVERS DEAD, HEAD ON CRASH TUESDAY MORNING — CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. -– Two Kansas men were killed in a crash Tuesday in southeast Kansas. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 69, between 710 (Arcadia turnoff) and 720, north of Frontenac. FUNERAL PROCESSION FOR OFC. KEVIN APPLE — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.  FATAL CRASH KILLS TWO IN CRAWFORD COUNTY — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story. PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.  PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.  PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.  PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark.  ROGERS ARKANSAS FIRE DEPARTMENT HONOR PEA RIDGE FALLEN OFC KEVIN APPLE, ESCORT TO LITTLE ROCK ME OFFICE — ROGERS, Ark. — Services for Ofc. Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Police Department will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at noon. The service will be at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, Ark. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First