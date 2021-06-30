Crawford County man sentenced to more than 15 years for second degree murder of his wife in Arma

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A Crawford County man was convicted in April 2021 after entering a no contest plea to murder of his wife in 2019. Sentencing is handed down in Crawford County Kansas District Court.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt releases details which includes more than 15 years in prison for Murder 2nd.

“Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced today by Crawford County District Court Judge Jennifer Brunetti to 184 months for reckless second-degree murder, and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20 for the 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County.” – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.

