SUV overturns in crash injuring one, I-44 East at Joplin

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 8:40 am reports of a crash along I-44 East, just east of the Rangeline exit.

Single vehicle crash involving an SUV which overturned. It was pulling a small Uhaul trailer with a motorcycle onboard. One person transported with non-life threatening injuries. One person refused treatment at the scene.

Cottrill’s Towing removed the vehicles and trailer from the scene.

MoDOT Emergency Response assisted Joplin Police.

