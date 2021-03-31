SUV overturns in crash injuring one, I-44 East at Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 8:40 am reports of a crash along I-44 East, just east of the Rangeline exit.

Single vehicle crash involving an SUV which overturned. It was pulling a small Uhaul trailer with a motorcycle onboard. One person transported with non-life threatening injuries. One person refused treatment at the scene.

Cottrill’s Towing removed the vehicles and trailer from the scene.

MoDOT Emergency Response assisted Joplin Police.

We will update this story with more information.