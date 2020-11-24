Two car crash on South Rangeline, one on it’s side

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:30 AM Joplin 911 Dispatchers began receiving alerts of a two car crash along South Rangeline, one car was on it’s side.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.





After a short time Joplin Fire Department broke the window so the driver could get out.

Joplin Police tell us on the scene it is a non injury crash. More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker will be live from the scene coming up.

