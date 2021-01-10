Crash Near McCune Claims a Life

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Crawford County Kansas Sheriff Danny Smith provides information on a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred early Sunday morning south of McCune, Kansas.

“The vehicle was northbound from 100th Street and US-400 Hwy when the driver identified as, Savannah Murillo, 25 struck a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to roll. Murillo and the front passenger identified as Destiny Sprenkle, 23 were both trapped in the overturned vehicle and required extrication from first responders.”

A third person was suffered minor injuries, John Shallenburger, 23 was able to get out of crashed vehicle himself. Shallenburger declined medical care at the scene.

Sprenkle was transported to a Pittsburg, Kansas hospital. The extent of injuries are not known.

McCune Fire Department, Sheridan Fire Department, Crawford County EMS responded to the crash along with Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

We will update this story as more information is released from authorities.