Crash just feet from edge of city limits

About 4:40 PM the Nissan crashed,coming to rest on its side, just inside Joplin city limits

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4:40 PM Tuesday EMS authorities were dispatched to the intersection of McClelland Blvd and McClelland Park Road to reports of a vehicle in the ditch on its side.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Redings Mill Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance responded. It was determined to be a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

The crash happened at the intersection which just happens to be the city limits of Joplin. Since the crash happened on the north side of the road at the power lines it was determined to be inside the Joplin city limits.

Although knowing it was a non-injury crash Joplin Fire Department responded and Joplin Police Department.

Joplin officers tell us that the Nissan Murano was traveling north on McClelland Park Road, failed to make the turn onto McClelland Park Blvd, ending in the ditch.

Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicle from the ditch and shortly before 5:45 PM the scene was clear again to traffic.