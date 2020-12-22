Crash into Joplin Creek Claims a Life; Joplin Police Major Crash Team Investigate

UPDATE: Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us that this a single vehicle fatality crash investigation. They believe the crash occurred sometime in the overnight hours, however it was not called in until around 7:16 AM.

“The southbound vehicle on Murphy Blvd struck a utility pole and then was overturned in Joplin Creek.”

More information will be released later today. The identity of the person is known.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:30 AM Tuesday morning Joplin Emergency Communications began receiving alerts regarding a vehicle in Joplin Creek just north of the 2nd Street Viaduct.

Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police responded. Upon arrival reported that a Liberty Utilities pole was badly damaged and a passenger vehicle upside down partially submerged in the water.

Joplin Fire Department then dispatched Station 2, which houses the Water Rescue Team.

JPD Major Crash Team are gathering at the site. We anticipate the team to launch the JPD drone to assist in mapping out what occurred in this crash.

TRAFFIC IS BLOCKED

SOUTH at 4th and Murphy Blvd

NORTH at East Pool Street and Murphy Blvd

More information from authorities as it becomes available. Shannon Becker is at the scene now.