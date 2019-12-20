Crash ejects passenger riding in back of pickup; DWI for driver

JOPLIN, Mo. — 3:27 PM Joplin dispatch reported a two vehicle injury crash, 1300 bk East 7th Street, involving two pickup trucks in a t-bone crash.

A male passenger who was riding in the back of one of the pickups, was ejected 40-50 feet according to witnesses.

Joplin Police Department Traffic Major Crash Team mapped out this crash. You will see the orange marks on the street that are points where truck tires were when the crash stopped, or debris, trajectory etc.

The major crash team is most likely seen mapping fatality or serious crashes resulting in injury like this one.

According to EMS radio medical reports the male was awake and alert, albeit injured, talking. He came to a stop on the south side of the road near a building and bushes.

Joplin Police follow up with us later and state, “The driver of the pickup was cited for DWI-DRUGS. The passenger who was ejected suffered moderate injuries.”

That male passenger was transported priority one to an area hospital.

The occupants of the other pickup refused medical care.

Updates to this story as soon as they become available.