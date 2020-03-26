Closings
Crash closes ramp; I-49 south to I-44 west at Carthage; Early morning single vehicle crash

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

FIDELITY, Mo. (South of Carthage) — Missouri State Highway Patrol along with Carthage Fire District are working a single vehicle serious crash. The ramp is closed that transitions from I-49 south to I-44 west for a time.

This is 18.1 mile marker, just below Malfunction Junction on the ramp going from I-49 S to I-44 W. M&M Wrecker have been summoned at 4:35 AM.

Westbound I-49 traffic is also slowing. Near 19 mile marker (east of Fidelity) there is a slow down emergency vehicle.

AVOID THE AREA

The crash was reported at 3:55 AM as a single vehicle crash according to radio traffic.

We will update when the crash clears.

Joplin News First

