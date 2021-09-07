Crash closes north Rangeline at Newman Road

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday reports of a multi-vehicle crash on north Rangeline, closing the northbound lanes.

Eyewitnesses tell of a blue SUV driving south, traveling into oncoming traffic and glancing off at least two other vehicles.

MoDOT Emergency Response closed northbound traffic at Newman Road on north Rangeline. Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police Department worked the crash scene while METS ambulance transported the driver.

It’s believed the driver of a blue SUV was experiencing a medical emergency. She was transported to an area hospital emergency. There is no update on her condition. No others reported injuries in other vehicles.

