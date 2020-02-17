Crash closes I-44 east; Traffic affected until mid-afternoon

Traffic I-44 eastbound will be affected till mid-afternoon according to authorities

I-44 EASTBOUND — A two semi crash is closing down I-44 east for at least 3 1/12 hours.

According to MoDOT the detour and details are as follows:

Expect delays due to VEHICLE CRASHI-44 Eastbound (LAWRENCE County)

Impact reported at 11:15 AM on 02/17/2020

Expect delays for next 3.5 hour(s).

NOTE: ACCIDENT I-44 EB PAST EXIT 49 MO 174 CHESAPEAKE AT

CRASH IS LOCATED MM 56.8 RIGHT LANE

CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 3:00 PM (-93658838,37177105)

The detour has begun now. All eastbound traffic is exiting at 49 mile marker to Chesapeake.

However with 4 miles of backed up traffic the few vehicles you see going through on the MoDOT traffic camera are those that were stranded to a stop on the highway.

Traveling from Joplin you can avoid this entire area of congestion by taking

MO-96 Carthage to Halltown. Or

US-60 Neosho to Monett to Springfield.

For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App.

Complete details on the crash and injuries are unknown at this time. However this will not be cleared until perhaps 2:00 – 3:00.