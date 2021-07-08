Crash closes down E. 4th and High Ave, near Joe Becker Stadium; Three transported with injuries to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon Joplin authorities were alerted to a crash closing down East 4th and South High Ave, the SW corner of Joe Becker Stadium parking lot. 

Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance responded.

Three vehicles were involved and three were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The injured are listed as an adult female, 27, and two juveniles. All were from the maroon passenger car.

Comers Wrecker and Cottrill’s Wrecker were summoned to remove vehicles.

