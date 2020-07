JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 5:30 PM Jasper County 911 received reports of a crash on Baseline Blvd near CR 200. Information stated it was a fully loaded moving box truck in a rollover crash.

Tri-Cities Fire District, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies expedited to the area.

The road was blocked only about two hours, both lanes. Baseline Blvd is also known as State Route M that goes from I-49 to MOKAN Dragway at MO-171.

