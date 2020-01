ALL TRAFFIC MUST EXIT — Unknown details on crash we believe it’s a Penske moving truck rollover. Unknown injuries, M&M Wrecker has been contacted to the scene and Duenweg Fire.

This will be for an extended amount of time.

Crash occurred shortly after 10:30 AM at mile marker 14.1 blocking all lanes of eastbound traffic.

I-44 EAST CLOSED AT 12.0 MM >>> DETOUR 249 NORTH to 7TH I-44 BUS. THEN EAST to TARA MOTEL 15 MILE MARKER BACK ONTO I-44 EAST