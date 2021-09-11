Crash claims the life of 21-year-old Afton man report Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol release details regarding a fatality crash as next of kin are notified.

Saturday, September 11, 2021, a single vehicle fatality crash was located on county road north 550, approximately three miles northwest of Fairland, Oklahoma, in Ottawa County.

APPROXIMATE LOCATION OF CRASH OFF THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY.

A 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Devyn Wilson, male, 21, of Afton, was pronounced at the scene.

“[Ford] was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate curve on lose gravel, departed the roadway left & struck a tree.” — Trooper Deacon Greninger #439 of the Craig Co. Detachment of Troop L

Assisted by Trooper Micah Stinnett #530 of the Delaware County Detachment of Troop L, LT Brian McSlarrow #156 of the Troop L Detachment, Fairland Fire Department, Integris EMS & Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Authority OHP Northeast Region Communications Center, SGT Chisum.