Crash claims life of McDonald County teen Missouri State Highway Patrol report

Google Street View unknown date. MO-76 at Bethpage, Missouri. Location of crash as noted by Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Incident# 210193642

McDonald County, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that Friday night shortly after 11:00 PM a two vehicle crash near Bethpage, Missouri, on MO-76 claimed the life of a 17-year-old Southwest City, Missouri, teenager.

The initial report released states that Preston Farmer, 23-year-old male, from Stark City, Missouri, was driving a driving a 1993 Dodge pickup. He was traveling eastbound on MO-76. He was not injured in the crash.

Traveling westbound was a 17-year-old female from Southwest City, Missouri. She was operating a 2012 Ford Fusion. She was transported to Freeman at Neosho, where she was later pronounced at 1:19 AM Saturday morning.

“[Dodge pickup] crossed the center and struck [Ford Fusion] head on.”

INVESTIGATED BY: MSGT. C.S. MASON #1244 & SGT. B.C. GRUBEN #1195

Additional information provided states as required by law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol. This is Troop D’s 33rd fatality for 2021.

We will update this article with additional information as provided by the MSHP or authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

