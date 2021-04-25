Crash claims life of McDonald County teen Missouri State Highway Patrol report

Google Street View unknown date. MO-76 at Bethpage, Missouri. Location of crash as noted by Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Incident# 210193642

McDonald County, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that Friday night shortly after 11:00 PM a two vehicle crash near Bethpage, Missouri, on MO-76 claimed the life of a 17-year-old Southwest City, Missouri, teenager.

The initial report released states that Preston Farmer, 23-year-old male, from Stark City, Missouri, was driving a driving a 1993 Dodge pickup. He was traveling eastbound on MO-76. He was not injured in the crash.

Traveling westbound was a 17-year-old female from Southwest City, Missouri. She was operating a 2012 Ford Fusion. She was transported to Freeman at Neosho, where she was later pronounced at 1:19 AM Saturday morning.

“[Dodge pickup] crossed the center and struck [Ford Fusion] head on.” INVESTIGATED BY: MSGT. C.S. MASON #1244 & SGT. B.C. GRUBEN #1195

Additional information provided states as required by law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol. This is Troop D’s 33rd fatality for 2021.

