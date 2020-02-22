Crash claims a life just west of Carthage

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team arrived to begin an investigation around 9:45 AM

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Saturday morning just after 7:15 AM a single vehicle crash claimed a life. Crash occurred in the eastbound direction, about ½ mile to the west of the Carthage city limits on 171/BUS. 49.

At this time it’s believed there was only one vehicle involved. An eastbound Honda Accord left the roadway to the south and struck a series of trees.

The Jasper County Coroner’s office were called to the scene at 8:05 AM.

Mercy Ambulance transported another person from the vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team arrived around 9:45 AM to conduct a crash investigation.

More information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is expected later. Our cameras waited as family were notified and arrived to the scene.