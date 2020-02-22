Crash claims a life just west of Carthage

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team arrived to begin an investigation around 9:45 AM

by: Shannon Becker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Saturday morning just after 7:15 AM a single vehicle crash claimed a life. Crash occurred in the eastbound direction, about ½ mile to the west of the Carthage city limits on 171/BUS. 49.

At this time it’s believed there was only one vehicle involved. An eastbound Honda Accord left the roadway to the south and struck a series of trees.

The Jasper County Coroner’s office were called to the scene at 8:05 AM.

Mercy Ambulance transported another person from the vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team arrived around 9:45 AM to conduct a crash investigation.

More information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is expected later. Our cameras waited as family were notified and arrived to the scene.

  • MSHP crash team orange spray paint dots mark the path the vehicle took leaving the roadway. You can see the tire marks as well on the pavement of the shoulder as the car veered south toward the treeline.
